McBride (LON:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.80

McBride plc (LON:MCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.80 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.20 ($1.19), with a volume of 560165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of £160.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.47.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.