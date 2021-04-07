McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $231.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,378. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.27. The company has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

