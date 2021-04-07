McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

