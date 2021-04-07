Mchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $43.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $65,649.30 and $43.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 42.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 59,627,800 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

