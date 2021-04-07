Medallion Financial’s (MFIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $188.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

