Medicalchain (MTN) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $158,676.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Medicalchain has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00783678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.43 or 1.00742490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,688,167 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

