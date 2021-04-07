Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Gap Up to $219.50

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.50, but opened at $225.47. Medifast shares last traded at $221.82, with a volume of 72 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

