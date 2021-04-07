MediShares Trading Up 73.3% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 73.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $27.16 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00619787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

