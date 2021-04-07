Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.47. 64,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $121.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

