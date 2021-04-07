MEET.ONE Price Down 80.1% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $11,821.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 80.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00267728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.04 or 0.00762024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,577.79 or 1.00255394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

