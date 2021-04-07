Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09.

About Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.