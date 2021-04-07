Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $158.73

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.73 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 177.80 ($2.32). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.28), with a volume of 4,417,441 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 163.71 ($2.14).

The firm has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

