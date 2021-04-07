Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,290.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $4,290.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.91 or 0.00455393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005609 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,403.52 or 0.04260412 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

