MenaPay Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $1,033.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00624569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

