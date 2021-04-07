Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 295,183 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $14.99.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

