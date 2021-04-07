Mercury (MER) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,774.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $7,774.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00259925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00736596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.15 or 1.00824818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

