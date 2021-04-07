Mercury (MER) Market Capitalization Hits $1.69 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $8,155.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00271381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00774827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.97 or 1.00478564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

