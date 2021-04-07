Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.01% of Mercury Systems worth $50,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after purchasing an additional 158,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.