Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stake Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 344,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,802. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

