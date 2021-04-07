Meridian Network Market Cap Achieves $2.18 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $434,933.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00065234 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003536 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.