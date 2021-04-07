Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

MLAB opened at $242.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.70 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares in the company, valued at $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,670 shares of company stock worth $2,352,082 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

