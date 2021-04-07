Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Raised to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of MESO opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mesoblast by 22.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 87.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

