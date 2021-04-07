Meta (MTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.67 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Meta has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $45.42 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00630635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00079445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

