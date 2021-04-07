Metadium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $300,139.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $228.74 million and approximately $300,139.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00054987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00615166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (META) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

