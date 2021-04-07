Metal (MTL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76.43 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $285.22 million and $76.43 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00007773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.31 or 0.00626194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00079262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

