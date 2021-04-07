MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $976,011.02 and approximately $4,907.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00055132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00633812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078859 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.