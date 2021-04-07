Meter Governance Achieves Market Cap of $18.41 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $7.94 or 0.00013971 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008864 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

