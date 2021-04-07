Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 32% Higher Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.67 or 0.00013494 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008827 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.