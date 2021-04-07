Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.76

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.76 and traded as high as C$58.76. Metro shares last traded at C$58.67, with a volume of 328,254 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on MRU. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Metro alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The firm has a market cap of C$14.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.76.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 3.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.