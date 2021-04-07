Metronome Price Reaches $3.12 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00005574 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $36.21 million and $200,160.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,929,532 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,595,583 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

