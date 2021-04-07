Metronome Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $205,607.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Metronome has a market cap of $36.16 million and approximately $205,607.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can currently be bought for $3.12 or 0.00005500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00268207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.60 or 0.00777120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,809.63 or 1.00200159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,929,532 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,595,583 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

