M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.46

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $7.50. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 2,620 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

