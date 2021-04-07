MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 317.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.10% of MGM Growth Properties worth $45,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

NYSE:MGP opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.52.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

