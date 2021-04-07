Michael Alan Bell Sells 13,320 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 193,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,309. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.