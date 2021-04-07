Michael J. Loparco Sells 10,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Loparco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 895,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,307. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

