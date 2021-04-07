Micromines Hits Market Capitalization of $179,354.75 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Micromines token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 138.1% higher against the US dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $179,354.75 and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00257533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.00775249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,747.56 or 0.99937695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars.

