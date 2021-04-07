Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.32. 4,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,940. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $128.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.