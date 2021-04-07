Minereum (MNE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57,506.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $57,506.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00619787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,853,925 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.