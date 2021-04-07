Minot Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,655,000. VeriSign makes up approximately 2.8% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Minot Capital LP owned about 0.06% of VeriSign as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in VeriSign by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after acquiring an additional 813,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.27. 2,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

