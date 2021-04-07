Minot Capital LP Acquires New Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,013,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,181,000. Xperi accounts for 4.1% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Minot Capital LP owned approximately 0.97% of Xperi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

XPER stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

