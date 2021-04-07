Minot Capital LP Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Minot Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,552,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,002,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,416,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $67.44. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,457. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

