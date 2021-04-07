Minot Capital LP Makes New $9.02 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,000. S&P Global accounts for 1.8% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in S&P Global by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,847. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.23 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

