Minot Capital LP Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Minot Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

