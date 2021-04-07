Minot Capital LP Purchases Shares of 296,091 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 296,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,603,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.2% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,659,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 203,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,383. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

