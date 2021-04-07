Minot Capital LP Purchases Shares of 31,891 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,256,000. Moody’s comprises 1.8% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.08.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.05. 1,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $225.32 and a twelve month high of $311.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

