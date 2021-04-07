Minter Network (BIP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $59.87 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00263973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00027115 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.00761100 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,934,969,952 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,760,385 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.