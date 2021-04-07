MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0029

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $530,789.47 and $791.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,015.62 or 0.03525525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00385981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.98 or 0.01091401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00461222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.73 or 0.00421065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00305936 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

