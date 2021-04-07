MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 36.3% Lower This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $418,502.34 and $22.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,373.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.54 or 0.03523916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.44 or 0.00398139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.19 or 0.01112571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.50 or 0.00453235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.98 or 0.00429244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00307036 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

