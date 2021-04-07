Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $8.88 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $8.88 or 0.00015784 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $466.98 million and approximately $19.98 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00258417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00763653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.77 or 1.00400510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,569,698 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

