Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $336.44 or 0.00594526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.86 million and approximately $186,810.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00272554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.91 or 0.00779126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,906.07 or 1.00558447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 85,775 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

